Josh and Jacob, friendship and faith

Jacob Cook
Josh Paschal Jacob Cook 2
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 17, 2021
"They have nothing in common, but they have everything in common."

That's how FCA Director Aaron Hogue describes the friendship - brotherhood, even - between UK football player Josh Paschal and UK men's golfer Jacob Cook.

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis has the story of how their faith continues to bring them together no matter what life throws their way. After a cancer diagnosis, an engagement, a baptism, a road trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and a few golfing lessons, the roommates are still putting Christ, and their friendship, first.

