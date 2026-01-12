Burke Returns Home to Kentucky as Tight Ends Coach

Will Stein has tapped Lexington native Justin Burke as his tight ends coach. Burke has spent the last six seasons at UTSA, most recently as the offensive coordinator. During Burke's stint with the Roadrunners, UTSA won two conference championships, played in six bowl games and won three straight from 2023-25.

The Lexington native is back home with the #BBN. Welcome, Justin Burke.



📰🔗 - https://t.co/f8DP26uH09 pic.twitter.com/H2Mdiyad4F — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 12, 2026

"I'm fired up to have Justin Burke as our tight ends coach," Stein said. "I've known Justin a long time and have seen firsthand the kind of coach and person he is. I've always admired how he builds genuine relationships with his players and brings energy to everything he does. Justin is an outstanding teacher of the game and a relentless recruiter. Our tight ends are going to thrive under his guidance, and we're excited to welcome him and his family back to his hometown of Lexington."

The offense under Burke's direction in 2025 ranked 14th nationally, scoring more than 35 points a game and averaging 418.8 yards. Burke's approach was balanced, rushing for 171.2 yards per game and passing for 247.6 yards per game.

"I'm very excited to be at Kentucky and to join Will Stein's staff," Burke said. "Will and I have shared a long journey together at multiple stops, and the opportunity to help him build Kentucky football back into a championship-level program is truly special.

"My wife, Kaitlin, and I are also thrilled to be back in our hometown. I have so much pride in this place, and returning to the program where I grew up watching Kentucky greats like Tim Couch and Craig Yeast is surreal. On top of that, I'm eager to get to work with an outstanding tight end room. There's real talent in that group, and I can't wait to get started."

Named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005 for the state of Kentucky, Burke set a state record with 62 passing touchdowns playing for Bob Sphire at Lexington Catholic. His KHSAA career saw an impressive 34-5 record as a starter, passing for 8,770 yards. He would go on to play college football at North Carolina State and Louisville, starting 8 games for the Cardinals.

Stein's offensive staff now consists of:



Joe Sloan, offensive coordinator

Kolby Smith, running backs

Joe Price III, wide receivers

Cutter Leftwich, offensive line

Justin Burke, tight ends

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky Football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.