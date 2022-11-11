Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Justin Edwards: Class of 2023 top five recruit signs to UK

221015Edwards09_GB.JPG
Grace Bradley/Grace Bradley
Justin Edwards. Kentucky MBB Recruit. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
221015Edwards09_GB.JPG
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 21:17:23-05

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Justin Edwards is a 6'7" small forward from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He's ranked number two among the class of 2023 recruits, according to Rivals.com.

Edwards verbally committed to the University of Kentucky during the summer on July 26.

He received offers from 22 schools including Connecticut, DePaul, Kansas, Seton Hall, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Temple.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results