Justin Edwards: Class of 2023 top five recruit signs to UK

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Justin Edwards is a 6'7" small forward from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He's ranked number two among the class of 2023 recruits, according to Rivals.com.

Edwards verbally committed to the University of Kentucky during the summer on July 26.

He received offers from 22 schools including Connecticut, DePaul, Kansas, Seton Hall, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Temple.

