Justin Edwards declares for NBA Draft

Justin Edwards. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 109-77. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 19:43:07-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Freshman Justin Edwards announced via Instagram that he will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Edwards came to Kentucky as a top-ranked high school recruit, finishing the 2023-24 season averaging 8.8 points per game. Edwards played in 32 games, averaging 21.5 minutes a game.

While playing at Vanderbilt, Edwards had a breakout game scoring 17 points in addition to a career-best three assists.

Then came his career-high 28 points, shooting 10-of-10. Edwards was the third UK player all-time to go perfect from the field on at least 10 attempts and the first since 1993. Edwards would add an SEC Freshman of the Week honor to his bio.

