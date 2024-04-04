Justin Edwards declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Freshman Justin Edwards announced via Instagram that he will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

On his Instagram page Justin Edwards makes his decision known. Declares for the NBA. #BBN pic.twitter.com/lmNZqt7cSy — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 4, 2024

Edwards came to Kentucky as a top-ranked high school recruit, finishing the 2023-24 season averaging 8.8 points per game. Edwards played in 32 games, averaging 21.5 minutes a game.

What a night for Justin Edwards! A career-high 17 points for the freshman. pic.twitter.com/ItsLgqC3k9 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 7, 2024

While playing at Vanderbilt, Edwards had a breakout game scoring 17 points in addition to a career-best three assists.

Then came his career-high 28 points, shooting 10-of-10. Edwards was the third UK player all-time to go perfect from the field on at least 10 attempts and the first since 1993. Edwards would add an SEC Freshman of the Week honor to his bio.

