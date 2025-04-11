Watch Now
Kam Williams added to 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Roster

AAC Tulane Memphis Basketball
Gareth Patterson/AP
Tulane guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates after a made 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kam Williams joins Jaland Lowe and Mouhamed Dioubate as the newest Kentucky Men's Basketball players for the 2025-26 roster.

“Kam is a beautiful kid who is not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender,” head coach Mark Pope said. “He has a ton of gravity to his game and has untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high.”

Williams is coming off an American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team season at Tulane where he averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.

The 6-foot-8 wing started 28 of the 33 games played during his freshman campaign. He connected on 42.2% of his field-goal attempts, 41.2% from long range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native logged 14 double-figure scoring efforts and earned one double-double.

