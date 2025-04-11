Kam Williams added to 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kam Williams joins Jaland Lowe and Mouhamed Dioubate as the newest Kentucky Men's Basketball players for the 2025-26 roster.

“Kam is a beautiful kid who is not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender,” head coach Mark Pope said. “He has a ton of gravity to his game and has untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high.”

Williams is coming off an American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team season at Tulane where he averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.

The 6-foot-8 wing started 28 of the 33 games played during his freshman campaign. He connected on 42.2% of his field-goal attempts, 41.2% from long range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native logged 14 double-figure scoring efforts and earned one double-double.

