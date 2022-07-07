KAYLA KOWALIK IS COMING BACK! (7-6-22)

UK softball star Kayla Kowalik discusses her decision to use her fifth year of eligibility with the Wildcats exclusively with Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn on Wednesday's episode of BBN Tonight.

“I am fully committed to this program and I really do love it so much,” Kowalik said on BBN Tonight’s exclusive announcement. “I think the first goal is OKC. That has been my goal since I walked in four years ago. I think we can potentially win the SEC. Those are all goals we can achieve and I know Coach Lawson has high standards like I do.”

Kowalik is already one of the best players in program history, having set the career records for total runs scored, triples and sits atop the current record for career batting average with a .418 mark in four years. On BBN Tonight, they talk about what went into her decision, the goals she's setting for next season, her head coach's reaction to the news, and all of these records she could own after next season:

