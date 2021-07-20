Keaton Upshaw sidelined by injury

LEX18 — Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw is dealing with an injury, BBN Tonight and LEX18 News can confirm. The news broke Tuesday morning.

As of the time of this article, Upshaw's injury is being reported as a pectoral injury. UK has not confirmed.

More information is still still to come in terms of its severity, and this article will be updated as the story develops.

Head Coach Mark Stoops will be speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon as part of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. BBN Tonight is on the scene, and we'll have the latest from Stoops, as well as players Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal, as the day progresses.

Upshaw, as well as fellow tight ends Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates, sat down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis during spring practice.

