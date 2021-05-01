Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kelvin Joseph selected 44th overall by the Dallas Cowboys

items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics/BBN Tonight
Kelvin Joseph Alabama defeats Kentucky 63-3 Photo By Brian Moriarty | UK Football
Kelvin Joseph
Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 20:06:26-04

LEX18 — Kelvin Joseph is officially heading to the National Football League. The former Kentucky defensive back has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 44 overall pick.

Joseph, also known as "Bossman Fat," played in nine total games for the Wildcats after transferring to UK from LSU in 2019. He was a starter in each of those nine games, and Joseph finished his career with 25 total tackles, four interceptions, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss for Kentucky. He opted out prior to the regular-season finale against South Carolina and the bowl game against NC State.

Joseph's best game with the Wildcats came against Tennessee, when he jumped the route on a short sideline pass in the second quarter, intercepting the pass and racing 41 yards for a touchdown. In that game, he also added a career-tying four tackles and one pass breakup.

The former Wildcat's NFL Draft stock began to rise throughout the off-season, especially after he posted impressive numbers at UK's Pro Day in March.

Kelvin Joseph pro day

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight