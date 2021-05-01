Kelvin Joseph selected 44th overall by the Dallas Cowboys

LEX18 — Kelvin Joseph is officially heading to the National Football League. The former Kentucky defensive back has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 44 overall pick.

Joseph, also known as "Bossman Fat," played in nine total games for the Wildcats after transferring to UK from LSU in 2019. He was a starter in each of those nine games, and Joseph finished his career with 25 total tackles, four interceptions, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss for Kentucky. He opted out prior to the regular-season finale against South Carolina and the bowl game against NC State.

Joseph's best game with the Wildcats came against Tennessee, when he jumped the route on a short sideline pass in the second quarter, intercepting the pass and racing 41 yards for a touchdown. In that game, he also added a career-tying four tackles and one pass breakup.

The former Wildcat's NFL Draft stock began to rise throughout the off-season, especially after he posted impressive numbers at UK's Pro Day in March.