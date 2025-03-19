Kenny Brooks named Sporting News' National Coach of the Year

Kentucky women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has been named The Sporting News' National Coach of the Year. Hired this spring, Brooks quickly assembled a roster of 11 new players and added 11 new staff members. He led the Wildcats to a 22-7 overall record and a No. 4 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. It marked the program's first season with more than 20 wins in five years and Brooks' 19th 20-win season in his 23 years as a head coach. In achieving this milestone, Brooks tied the late Terry Hall as the fastest head coach in program history to reach 20 wins at Kentucky, accomplishing the feat in 24 games.

NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR. 🔥



In ✨less✨ than a year, he:



• Signed 11 new players

• Hired 11 new coaches / staffers

• 4-Seed & Double Bye at SECs

• 4-Seed & Hosting in NCAAs

• 20+ overall wins

• 10+ SEC wins

• Produced two @hoophall finalists

• Earned five AP Top 25… pic.twitter.com/tyFsjmjN4Y — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 19, 2025

The Kentucky women will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. UK begins play on Friday against Liberty at home. Hosting the first two rounds is a significant advantage, according to Brooks.

“It’s a big difference. Five years ago, when we first heard our name at Virginia Tech, I was just hoping to get in; I didn’t care about seeding. Being on that four line and being able to host means the world. It gives you a home court advantage and an opportunity to advance. It’s very, very important.”