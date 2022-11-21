Kentucky 72 Gonzaga 88

[LEX 18] — Kentucky fell on the road in Spokane Washington to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 88-72. Kentucky played a terrible first half trailing the Zags 41-25 at the break. The Wildcats shot just 25 percent from the field and 0-10 from 3 pt range and were outrebounded 24-14. Oscar Tshiebwe was the lone bright spot with 14 pts and 7 rebs at the break. Foul trouble would limit the reigning National Player of the Year in the second half but he finished with 20 pts and 15 rebounds.

The second half was a different story for the Wildcats, Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin both got their game going and Kentucky cut the lead to 4 points. Toppin finished with a new career high of 16 points.

Next up for Kentucky is North Florida, a 4 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday. The Ospreys are 1-2 with their win coming against South Carolina State, they play Duquesne on Monday night. The game is streaming only on SEC Network+.

