Kentucky 88 Arkansas 79

[LEX18] — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 and Kentucky secured the three seed in the SEC Tournament with a 88-79 win.

Kentucky came into the game shorthanded at guard in Fayetteville. Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace were both out with injuries, and CJ Fredrick still dealing with rib injuries that John Calipari said would limit his minutes. Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe were the Cat's starting five.

The game was a very physical to start and that culminated with Oscar Tshiebwe and Arkansas' Mahkel Mitchell getting tangled up and double fouls being called after Oscar hit Mitchell in the head. Both teams got chippy and technical fouls were assessed on both teams. After that, though Tshiebwe was dominant he went on to have 12 points and 9 rebounds in the first half.

Jacob Toppin also got off to a fast start, he and Tshiebwe had 17 of Kentucky's first 21 points. Being short-handed at guard Toppin was often brought the ball up the floor, something Calipari said on the UK Sports Networks pre-game show with Tom Leach the team had been working on. He effectively handled the ball for most of the half allowing Antonio Reeves to play in the off the ball wing role he has been such an efficient scorer this season. Reeves led all scorers at the half with 15 points on 5-7 shooting from the field. The trio of Reeves-Toppin-Tshiebwe had 34 of Kentucky's 40 first half points. Cats led at the break 40-36.

The game remained physical in the second half, Arkansas' Devo Davis received two technicals and would be ejected, shortly after Lance Ware would get a technical of his own for "colorful language" and Kentucky would see Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins foul out both before the 4:00 minute to play mark. Arkansas made runs but Antonio Reeves just kept scoring and Jacob Toppin again showed up big with timely three-pointers. Cats made free throws down the stretch to secure the win. All in all 52 personal fouls were called in the game.

Next up Kentucky will play the late game Friday in the SEC Tournament scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST.

