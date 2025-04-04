Kentucky and Auburn to play Friday doubleheader after schedule adjustment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Softball team has adjusted their schedule as a result of the heavy rainfall that has continued to hit the area. Now, Kentucky and Auburn will play a doubleheader on Friday.

UK Athletics reported that game one will take place at 4 p.m. ET and game two will follow around 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game.

Officials noted that game three is still scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., but may move to a different time due to expected rainfall.

"As of now, there will not be a game scheduled for Sunday, but play on Sunday remains an option if Saturday is deemed unplayable," a release from officials read.

Tickets purchased for both Friday and Saturday games will be eligible for entry to John Cropp Stadium on Friday. Further, ticketholders for Friday's game will receive priority seats for game one of the day, while Saturday game day ticketholders will get priority for game two of the doubleheader.

Tickets purchased for Sunday's game will now be valid for game three of the series on Saturday.

The doubleheader games will be shown on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App, along with the UK Sports Network radio stations, the release noted. Saturday's game will remain in a national TV slot for SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET.