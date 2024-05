LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky and Purdue women's basketball teams have announced a home-and-home series over the next two seasons.

The schedule includes UK playing Purdue in Indiana on December 14 and the Cats hosting Purdue in the 2025-26 season.

Details for the games will be announced at a later time, and more information can be found at Kentucky, Purdue Schedule Home-and-Home for 2024-25 and 2025-26 – UK Athletics.