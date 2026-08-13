Kentucky Athletics Announces Big Blue Madness Set for Oct. 2nd

Kentucky Athletics has announced that its annual Big Blue Madness event will take place on Oct. 2nd at Rupp Arena, officially tipping off the 2026-27 men's and women's basketball seasons.

After moving to a Saturday last fall, the event is back to Friday night, with details on whether there will again be a Fan Fest still to come. Kentucky Football is on the road at South Carolina this weekend, and this will be the opening Friday of the Fall Meet at Keeneland.

Counting down the days...📆 pic.twitter.com/pVzeOMhwTd — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) August 13, 2026

Additional details regarding ticket information, event schedules and fan activities will be announced by Kentucky Athletics at a later date.

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