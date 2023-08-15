Kentucky Athletics has school record 12 Academic All-Americans in 2022-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — A school-record 12 University of Kentucky athletes were elected to the official Academic All-America teams from the College Sports Communicators (CSC) organization during the 2022-23 school year.

The 2022-23 Wildcats broke the previous school record of 10 Academic All-Americans set during the 2020-21 school year. Nine of the Wildcats earned the first-team designation, one was second-team, and two more were third-team. Former quarterback Will Levis was named the Academic All-American of the Year in football, signifying his status as the top student-athlete among all NCAA Division I football players.

Additional statistics include:

UK’s total of 12 Academic All-Americans tied for fourth in the nation among the 363 Division I schools.

This improves Kentucky’s all-time total to 143 Academic All-Americans, which ranks 18th all-time in Division I.

UK has had 106 Academic All-Americans since 2000, 10th among Division I institutions during that time frame.

To qualify for Academic All-America, a student-athlete must have a career grade-point average of at least 3.5, be a sophomore or higher in academic and athletic standing, and be a starter or important reserve for their team. Each qualifying athlete is automatically named to the Academic All-District team and goes on the national -ballot for the sport. Voting is conducted by the CSC (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) membership.

UK’s Academic All-Americans for the 2022-23 school year feature (first team unless noted otherwise):

Caitlin Brooks, women’s swimming and diving

Eric Coffel, softball (third team)

Ben Damge, men’s soccer

Laney Frye, women’s golf

Izzy Gati, women’s swimming and diving

Luis Grassow, men’s soccer

Jackson Gray, baseball (second team)

Kayla Kowalik, softball

Will Levis, football (Academic All-American of the Year for football)

Lauren Poole, women’s swimming and diving

Anna Havens Rice, women’s swimming and diving (third team)

Josh Sobota, men’s track and field

UK Athletics’ academic highlights for 2022-23 also feature:



School record 167 graduates, including 19 with master’s degrees

UK tied the school record for its NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 92%, three points above the national average of 89%

Extended UK’s streak of 22 semesters with a 3.0 department-wide grade-point average

388 Wildcats on the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Rolls

34 Wildcats earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, including the 12 All-Americans listed above

All of UK’s teams surpassed the mandatory for NCAA Academic Progress Rate and UK’s overall mark was higher than the overall national average

