Kentucky baseball beats Ball State, 4-0 in NCAA Tournament opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wildcats are heading to the winner's bracket. Kentucky pulled off a methodical, 4-0 win over Ball State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday. The Cats earned their first victory of the post-season in front of 4,935 fans, the third-largest attendance in Kentucky baseball history. The 4-0 score also marked UK's first post-season shutout in program history.

Devin Burkes got the scoring started in Lexington with a fourth-inning solo shot to right field. The home run gave the Cats a 1-0 lead they never surrendered.

It wasn't long after Mingione made his first and only pitching change of the day. RHP Mason Moore relieved Travis Smith in the top of the fifth. Smith threw 76 pitches through four strong innings, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts.

Ball State didn't make a pitching change until more than seven innings of play. Right-handed senior Trennor O'Donnell reached a season-high 119 pitches and a 2.84 ERA before heading to the dugout. The Cardinals brought 6'3" junior RHP Sam Klein in as his replacement.

That's when the game opened up for the Wildcats. Grant Smith scored on a wild pitch to give the Cats a 2-0 lead, advancing Devin Burkes to second and Jase Felker to third. When Pitre singled to right center field, both Burkes and Felker scored for Kentucky. The Cats ended the eighth inning with three runs, two hits and zero errors in the inning, and a 4-0 lead.

Moore finished the game for the Cats in the ninth inning. He gets credited with the win for Kentucky with 5.0 innings played and a 2.17 ERA, to go along with a perfect: zero hits, zero walks and two strikeouts.

Kentucky will play again Saturday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Friday's night game, Indiana vs. West Virginia.

