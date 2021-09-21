Kentucky Baseball is back! Cats host Dayton in Fall Exhibition Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Diamond Cats are back!

Kentucky baseball will host the first of two fall exhibition games on Saturday, Sept. 25 when Dayton arrives at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is at 1 p.m.ET and admission is free.

NCAA rules allow for schools to play two games against outside competition during the fall. The Wildcats also will host Lipscomb on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Nick Mingione enters his sixth season as the Cats head coach, coming off of a 29-win season in 2021. The Wildcats added eight Division I-A transfers this offseason and boast one of the deepest pitching staffs in recent memory. UK return the entire weekend rotation, a talented bullpen and experienced transfers.

The 2021 baseball season can't get here fast enough!

