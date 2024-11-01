Kentucky baseball releases 2025 schedule

Kentucky baseball 2025 schedule unveiled (10-31-24)

Coming off the program’s first College World Series appearance in school history, the Kentucky baseball team once again will play a schedule it hopes will help create a strong RPI in its quest for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

The schedule was initially unveiled on Thursday's episode of BBN Tonight.

The Wildcats will open the season with back-to-back weekend trips to Nashville, one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite road stops, facing a pair of programs that traditionally have been strong in baseball, in Lipscomb and Belmont. In between, on February 18, the Cats will open their home schedule at Kentucky Proud Park against Morehead State.

Other notable pieces of the non-conference schedule include home-and-homes with Louisville and Eastern Kentucky, a trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky to face Western Kentucky and hosting of Xavier, a program on the rise in recent seasons. Wofford, another traditionally strong mid-major, comes to Lexington March 7-9.

UK is slated to open conference play with Georgia for the second straight season, this time traveling to Athens March 14-16. UK also will have trips to Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. It does not face back-to-back road series.

The Wildcats open SEC play at Kentucky Proud Park on March 21-23 against Auburn. Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina and Oklahoma will also come to Lexington this season.

Coach Mingione joined @BBNTonight to talk fall baseball. pic.twitter.com/CV6VQ7SAnP — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) October 26, 2024

Times, broadcast assignments and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series are subject to change for television scheduling.

The Cats are entering their ninth season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 262 games during his tenure, including last season’s school-record 46-win campaign that featured a SEC regular season championship and Mingione’s second National Coach of the Year honor in seven full seasons at the helm.

