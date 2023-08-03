Kentucky Baseball to compete in 2024 Round Rock Classic

The Kentucky Baseball team will travel to Texas to compete in a three-day round-robin event during non-conference play in February 2024. In the Karbach Round Rock Classic, the Wildcats will face Kansas, Texas State, and Washington State at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, home of Texas Rangers’ triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.

It is the first neutral site early season tournament for UK since it ran roughshod through and was champion of the Shriner’s Hospitals College Classic in Houston in 2018.

We're headed to Texas for @KarbachRRC next February to face Kansas, Texas State and Washington State. pic.twitter.com/56p2DoHLu1 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) August 2, 2023

The full schedule is below:

Friday, February 23

Washington State vs Kentucky - 2:00 pm

Texas State vs Kansas - 6:00 pm

Saturday, February 24

Kansas vs Washington State - 12:00 pm

Texas State vs Kentucky - 4:00 pm

Sunday, February 25

Kentucky vs Kansas - 12:00 pm

Washington State vs Texas State - 4:00 pm

*Home team is listed second

The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other, three times in a round-robin format.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be hosting year five of the Karbach Round Rock Classic and are excited for many more years to come," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. "This event has proven to be a desirable destination for high-level teams and has become a premier early-season event across college baseball. We look forward to another great event year in this beautiful city and are counting down the days until February 23rd.”

Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis which includes both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available at KarbachRRC.com.

