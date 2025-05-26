Kentucky Baseball to face West Virginia in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Kentucky baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, marking the first time in school history the program has achieved this feat. The Wildcats will compete in the Clemson Regional, hosted by the 11th overall seed Tigers. The regional includes Clemson, USC Upstate, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Kentucky will face West Virginia in its opening-round matchup Friday at Noon on ESPNU.

CLEMSON REGIONAL



(11) CLEMSON

USC UPSTATE

KENTUCKY

WEST VIRGINIA #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/AqnbqSjztQ — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 26, 2025

The SEC was well represented with the top 4 overall seeds and half of all national seeds.

The Top 4.

6 of the Top 7.

Half the National Seeds.@NCAABaseball x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/uBSq9jjgLD — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 26, 2025

Kentucky finished 29-24 overall on the season and 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference despite holding a lead in 28 of 31 SEC contests.

