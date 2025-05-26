Watch Now
Kentucky Baseball to face West Virginia in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Clemson Regional includes UK, WVU, USC Upstate and 11-seed Clemson
Kentucky baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, marking the first time in school history the program has achieved this feat. The Wildcats will compete in the Clemson Regional, hosted by the 11th overall seed Tigers. The regional includes Clemson, USC Upstate, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Kentucky will face West Virginia in its opening-round matchup Friday at Noon on ESPNU.

The SEC was well represented with the top 4 overall seeds and half of all national seeds.

Kentucky finished 29-24 overall on the season and 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference despite holding a lead in 28 of 31 SEC contests.

