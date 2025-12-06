Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky Basketball flat in Nashville, loses 94-59 to Gonzaga

Gonzaga Kentucky Basketball
George Walker IV/AP
Gonzaga forward Graham Ike, second from left, shoots the ball over Kentucky center Malachi Moreno (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gonzaga Kentucky Basketball
Posted

Kentucky Basketball put up its fewest points in a first half since 2018 (20) en route to a 94-59 loss to Gonzaga at the neutral site Bridgestone Arena. The 35-point defeat is the Wildcats' largest losing margin since losing to Louisiana State by the same margin, 76-41, on January 18th, 1987.

Kentucky trailed 43-20 at the half, only the 4th time in the shot clock era that the Wildcats trailed by 23 or more.

The second half would play the same notes with Kentucky trailing by 20 or more the whole way. Otega Oweh led Kentucky in scoring with 16 points on 3-7 shooting. As a team, Kentucky was a putrid 16-60 shooting and 7-34 from three.

Kentucky falls to 5-4 on the season and winless against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. Next up for the Wildcats is North Carolina Central inside Rupp Arena next Tuesday. Broadcast set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

