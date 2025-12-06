Kentucky Basketball flat in Nashville, loses 94-59 to Gonzaga

Kentucky Basketball put up its fewest points in a first half since 2018 (20) en route to a 94-59 loss to Gonzaga at the neutral site Bridgestone Arena. The 35-point defeat is the Wildcats' largest losing margin since losing to Louisiana State by the same margin, 76-41, on January 18th, 1987.

You couldn’t have scripted much of a worse start to the game for Kentucky.



With 11:43 left in the first half, UK has yet to record a made field goal. Gonzaga leads 19-2.@LEX18News | @BBNTonight — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) December 6, 2025

Kentucky trailed 43-20 at the half, only the 4th time in the shot clock era that the Wildcats trailed by 23 or more.

This is the 4th time in the shot clock era that @KentuckyMBB has trailed their opponent by at least 23 points at halftime (2nd time under @CoachMarkPope) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 6, 2025

The second half would play the same notes with Kentucky trailing by 20 or more the whole way. Otega Oweh led Kentucky in scoring with 16 points on 3-7 shooting. As a team, Kentucky was a putrid 16-60 shooting and 7-34 from three.

Kentucky falls to 5-4 on the season and winless against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. Next up for the Wildcats is North Carolina Central inside Rupp Arena next Tuesday. Broadcast set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

