Kentucky Basketball Hires New Strength Coach

LEX18 — Kentucky Basketball has hired Brady Welsh to be its Head Strength Coach. Welsh previously held the same position at Purdue University for the 2021 season. While with the Boilermakers he directed and implemented all aspects of the program related to performance and served as the contact for creating a new performance center for basketball, including a nutrition center and sports science efforts.

“First and foremost, I want to sincerely thank Coach Painter and Purdue Athletics,” Welsh said. “I am forever grateful for the incredible opportunity to be a part of the Boilermaker family.

“I cannot overstate my excitement to join the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program and immerse myself in the Lexington community,” Welsh said. “Being a part of one of the sport’s premier programs under the leadership of a Hall of Famer in Coach Calipari was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Big Blue Nation, let’s get to work!”

Coach Calipari is happy to have Welsh join the staff and looks for him to have an immediate impact on the program:

“We’re excited to have Brady join our family,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Brady brings a wealth of experience in an area that is critical to the development of our players both for their long-term benefit and for the immediate success during the season. He specializes in creating plans for everyone based on their needs and has worked with some of the best players in the game. I know he will be a valuable asset to our players both on and off the court.”

Welsh fills the position previously held by Rob Harris who is no longer with the program after 8 years of service. Coach Calipari has mentioned needing upgraded facilities multiple times now talking to the media, Welsh's experience creating a new performance center for Purdue should prove to be a valuable asset if Calipari gets his wish.