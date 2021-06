BBN Tonight is helping YOU get to know this year's UK men's basketball team. We'll have ALL of the players and coaches mic'd up throughout the summer, so make sure to tune into the show and check back here for the latest.

These segments originally aired on BBN Tonight, weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX18 News. Follow along with us on all of our social media platforms for updates on the Wildcats: