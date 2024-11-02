Kentucky basketball preseason special: full episode 2024

Kentucky basketball season is HERE! We're getting Big Blue Nation ready for it with this hour-long episode covering all-things Wildcats. Maggie Davis, Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas host from the BBN Gameday studio.

Our extensive look into the upcoming UK men's and women's basketball seasons begins with a breakdown of Mark Pope's inaugural roster, Lamont Butler's super power, and the mentality this team will play with on offense.

Then, we're joined by former Wildcat (and Pope's teammate!), Cameron Mills. The UK Sports Network analyst weighs in on Pope's first six months on the job since that electric introductory press conference, how he'll run this program, what he expects this season, and how prepared the Cats have been for their first two exhibitions.

Today's show also features an exclusive interview with Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks, who sat down together with Keith Farmer. In part one, they'll discuss the whirlwind summer, how they went about building their rosters, why they plan to work together, and what "KY 'til I die" really means. Later, they'll chat about being girl dads!

We're also helping BBN get to know these new players. On the men's side, hear from three Wildcats who call Kentucky their dream school - Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, Ansley Almonor - and learn more about their individual paths to Lexington.

BBN Tonight

For the women's team, meet the point guard Coach Brooks calls his "mini me," Georgia Amoore, and learn more about one area Coach says the team needs to work on.... Are they too nice to trash talk?!

Plus, we'll give you a taste of how competitive this men's team is with a Rubix Cube-Off, between Lamont Butler and Collin Chandler.

BBN Tonight

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.