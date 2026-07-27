Kentucky Basketball SEC Schedule Announced

Kentucky’s path through the Southeastern Conference was unveiled Monday as the SEC released its 144-game men's basketball schedule for the 2027 season.

The Wildcats will open conference play on the road against Oklahoma on Jan. 2 and conclude the regular season at defending national champion Florida on March 6. The SEC Tournament is set for March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kentucky will face every SEC opponent at least once during the 18-game conference schedule. The Wildcats' three home-and-home opponents for the season are Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The schedule features several marquee matchups at Rupp Arena, including visits from Tennessee on Jan. 23, Alabama on Feb. 6, Arkansas on Feb. 20 and Auburn on Feb. 27. Kentucky will also host LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M during conference play.

Among the most anticipated road contests are trips to Texas on Jan. 30, Tennessee on Feb. 13 and Florida in the regular-season finale.

Kentucky's conference schedule begins with two of its first three games on the road. Following the opener at Oklahoma, the Wildcats host Ole Miss before traveling to Missouri on Jan. 9.

A demanding stretch awaits in February. Kentucky welcomes Alabama on Feb. 6 before playing three road games over its next five contests, including trips to Tennessee and Georgia. The Wildcats then close the month by hosting Auburn after a visit to Vanderbilt.

The SEC enters the season with significant national expectations. Eight conference teams were ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25, including Florida at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 6, Texas at No. 7, Arkansas at No. 11, Alabama at No. 15 and Kentucky at No. 17.

The conference has led the nation in NCAA Tournament appearances over the last two seasons, earning 14 bids in 2025 and 10 in 2026. The SEC's two-year average of 12 tournament teams surpasses the previous single-season record of 11 set by the Big East in 2011.

Game times, television assignments and midweek dates will be announced at a later time.

SCHEDULE UPDATE ft. @nba_paint:



We have matchup dates ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JKT0krdN57 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 27, 2026

Kentucky's 2027 SEC Schedule

Jan. 2: at Oklahoma

Jan. 5/6: Ole Miss

Jan. 9: at Missouri

Jan. 12/13: LSU

Jan. 16: Vanderbilt

Jan. 19/20: at Mississippi State

Jan. 23: Tennessee

Jan. 30: at Texas

Feb. 2/3: at Ole Miss

Feb. 6: Alabama

Feb. 9/10: South Carolina

Feb. 13: at Tennessee

Feb. 16/17: at Georgia

Feb. 20: Arkansas

Feb. 23/24: at Vanderbilt

Feb. 27: Auburn

Mar. 2/3: Texas A&M

Mar. 6: at Florida

SEC Tournament: March 10-14, Nashville, Tennessee.

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