Kentucky Basketball signs 5-star center Jayden Quaintance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five-star center Jayden Quaintance signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon at Word of God Christian Academy.

The 6'9" 230-lb commit had 19 offers, choosing Kentucky over two SEC schools - Florida and Missouri, Ohio State and USF.

Quaintance will be another big added to the class of 2024 roster alongside 6'10" Somto Cyril and guard Boogie Fland.

