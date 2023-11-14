Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Basketball signs 5-star center Jayden Quaintance

2023Jayden_24CW.JPG
Chet White/Chet White
Jayden Quaintance. Mbball Recruit Shoot. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
2023Jayden_24CW.JPG
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 13:07:11-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five-star center Jayden Quaintance signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon at Word of God Christian Academy.

The 6'9" 230-lb commit had 19 offers, choosing Kentucky over two SEC schools - Florida and Missouri, Ohio State and USF.

Quaintance will be another big added to the class of 2024 roster alongside 6'10" Somto Cyril and guard Boogie Fland.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18