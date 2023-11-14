Kentucky Basketball signs 5-star center Jayden Quaintance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five-star center Jayden Quaintance signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon at Word of God Christian Academy.
#BBN, let's welcome @qjayhoops to #LaFamilia! #NSD24 x #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/KAQkrUGaiY— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 14, 2023
The 6'9" 230-lb commit had 19 offers, choosing Kentucky over two SEC schools - Florida and Missouri, Ohio State and USF.
Quaintance will be another big added to the class of 2024 roster alongside 6'10" Somto Cyril and guard Boogie Fland.
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.