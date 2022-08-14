Kentucky beats Bahamas Select team 98-74

NASSAU, Bahamas — Kentucky overcomes closest test of Bahamas trip and a rough shooting afternoon to beat the Bahamas Select team 98-74 under Coach Orlando Antigua.

The Wildcats end the trip 4-0.

Kentucky went 1-13 from three in the 1st half, a Sahvir Wheeler layup at the buzzer put the Wildcats up by 1 entering the break, after being down by as many as eight.

The Wildcats outscored their first three opponents of the trip by an average of nearly 60, but were slowed down Sunday with an earlier tip-time (noon) and without C.J. Frederick (load management.)

Transfer Antonio Reeves lit up the 2nd half, hitting all 4 of his 7 three-pointers after the break and totaling 22 points on the day — a team high.

UK finished the day 7-23 (30%) from 3-pt range, while shooting 60% from deep in the 2nd half.

Wheeler finished with 21 points (7-11 FG.) Jacob Toppin added 20 of his own, including a 3-pointer, and 5 rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe ended the day with another double-double, 11 points and 12 boards for the reigning National Player of the Year.

Reeves was named MVP of the 4-game trip.

