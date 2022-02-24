Kentucky beats LSU 71-66

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A second-half run sparked by freshman Bryce Hopkins pushes No. 6 Kentucky past LSU, 71-66.

Hopkins finished with a career-high 13 points on 5-6 shooting.

The Wildcats entered the break down 31-23 after shooting just 33% in the 1st half (8-24 FG) and 0-5 from three.

Kentucky finished the game with just 2 made 3-point field goals, from Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin.

Oscar Tshiebwe continued his National Player of the Year campaign with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and moved up to 5th on Kentucky's single-season rebound list with 426.

Kentucky (23-5, 12-3) is back in action Saturday at No. 18 Arkansas (22-6, 11-4.)