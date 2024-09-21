Kentucky blasts Ohio, 41-6

LEX 18 — Kentucky football is back in the win column after a 41-6 win over the Ohio Bobcats. Kentucky was strong in all three phases of the game. After a slow start, the offense finished with 488 total yards, and the defense only allowed 218 offenses on the day, scoring points of their own on Maxwell Hairston's pick-six in the 3rd quarter. It was his third pick-six of his career, tying the UK record.

.@MHairston22 left them in the dust and walked in the PICK SIX 💨 pic.twitter.com/01B1jAu661 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 21, 2024

Kentucky's offense found its passing game, with Brock Vandagriff and Dane Key connecting on 7 passes for 145 yards. Vandagriff finished the day 237 yards before being replaced by Gavin Wimsatt in the fourth quarter with the game in hand. The success on the ground continued. The Wildcats ran for 206 yards, with Jamarion Wilcox having an explosive day carrying the ball 8 times for 82 yards. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye had a lighter workload after carrying the ball 39 times the last two weeks only had 12 against Ohio but still managed to find the endzone twice on the day. Barion Brown and Gavin Wimsatt also added scores in the run game.

Maxwell Hairston was the only Kentucky player to set a school record on the day. Alex Raynor connected on two field goals to extend his consecutive-make streak to 12 going back to last season, passing Austin MacGinnis for the most all-time.

UP NEXT: Kentucky at Ole Miss, Saturday, September 28th, 12:00 p.m. kickoff on ABC or ESPN.

