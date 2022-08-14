Kentucky blows out Carleton for their third victory on the Bahamian Tour

BAHAMAS (LEX 18) — Prior to today, Carleton (Canada) University had not lost a game by 40 points or more in the last 18 years. That was until they played Kentucky.

For the third time on their Bahamian Tour, the UK basketball team surpassed the century mark, winning 118-56. The Cats scored the most points they've had in a game since dropping 107 in a rout against Tennessee at Rupp Arena in January of last season.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures with Jacob Toppin leading the way. The senior forward could not miss, recording 27 points on 11 of 14 shooting, five of six from three-point territory. Senior transfer Antonio Reeves was right behind him, finishing with 23 points, making five of eight three-point attempts. Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace added 17 and 15 points to lead UK's backcourt.

The game was actually tied at 4-4 in the early portion of the game. That is until Kentucky went on runs of nine and ten points before the 10-minute mark of the first half. That surge ballooned the Cats lead to 15 points, which they would not relinquish.

Kentucky's defensive intensity continues to demoralize the competition. On Saturday, the Wildcats recorded 22 steals, recording double digit steals for the third consecutive game (13 on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday). The Cats also took care of the basketball, tallying 26 assists to just 11 turnovers.

The Cats will wrap up the tour Sunday when UK takes on the Bahamas National Select Team. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and can be watched on the SEC Network. Follow along with LEX 18 as we continue to bring you exclusive coverage from the Bahamas!

