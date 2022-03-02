Kentucky cruises to 83-72 senior night win over Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky let it get interesting, but this one was never truly in question. The Wildcats cruised to 83-72 senior night win over Ole Miss, to move to 24-6 on the season and 13-4 in SEC play.

The Cats were undefeated (18-0) at Rupp Arena this season. That's the 14th time in program history and the sixth time in the Calipari era the Wildcats finished the regular season perfect at home.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for the Cats, finishing the night with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Tonight's double-double performance was Tshiebwe's 12th in a row; he is the first Wildcat to hit that number since Dan Issel did so in the 1969-70 season. Sahvir Wheeler was also highly productive, scoring 16 points and dishing out seven assists with just two turnovers in 35 minutes.

TyTy Washington looked to be back at full health, and Kentucky's freshman put up a smooth 14 points on 5-10 shooting. Keion Brooks Jr. was the fourth Cat to hit double-digit scoring with 10 points and five rebounds in the win.

Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz were both honored before the game as part of senior day. Both players were joined by their parents for the celebration at half court.

Really love this moment



Davion Mintz & Kellan Grady also hug each other’s parents on senior night pic.twitter.com/A9tdElEt9p — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 2, 2022

How it started ➡ How it's going



Retweet if you're glad Davion Mintz (@deemintz1) came back for a PROPER senior day with #BBN and his parents 💙 pic.twitter.com/KhQFj6erv6 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 2, 2022

Grady finished his final game inside Rupp Arena with nine points, while Mintz added eight of his own.

There was no slow start in this matchup. Kentucky got on the board quickly, and its seniors were a big reason why. Grady opened the game with a layup, a three and a pair of made free throws, while Mintz connected on a three of his own and Wheeler knocked down a pair of triples from behind-the-arc, as well.

Ole Miss put up a good fight, cutting Kentucky's lead to three multiple times in the first half. After the Cats increased it to 13, the Rebels responded by cutting it to seven. At halftime, UK had the 44-35 advantage.

Tshiebwe came out firing after the break, and he reached his 24th double-double of the season with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game. Kentucky's offense was steady, but its defense lagged down the stretch.

Both offenses are in rhythm right now, but neither defense is applying much pressure



Kentucky has hit 5 of its last 6, and Ole Miss 5 of its last 5



Cats lead 76-68 with 2:26 to go — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 2, 2022

Regardless, Kentucky's offense was too much for the Rebels, and the Cats secured the 83-72 win inside Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats will play their final game of the regular season this Saturday on the road at Florida. SEC Tournament play begins next week in Tampa, Florida.

LEX 18 Sports and BBN Tonight will have you covered with the latest.