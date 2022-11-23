Kentucky cruises to 96-56 win over North Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacob Toppin connected on a jumper 26 seconds into Kentucky's game against North Florida, and the Wildcats never looked back. John Calipari's Cats led from tip-off until the final buzzer, eventually earning a 96-56 win over the Ospreys inside Rupp Arena.

With the victory, Kentucky moves to 4-2 on the season.

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin recorded double-doubles Wednesday evening. Tshiebwe recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds, to go along with five assists, three steals, two blocks and just one turnover in 22 minutes, while Toppin added 20 points and 10 boards of his own. Antonio Reeves bounced back in a big way from behind-the-arc, connecting on four of his eight attempts from three-point land. He finished with 20 points.

As a team, Kentucky shot 48 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep. UK's next game is set for next Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Bellarmine.

