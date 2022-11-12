Kentucky cruises to victory over Duquesne

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's offense started with a balanced attack but finished with their latest sharpshooting duo as the Cats cruised to a 77-52 victory over Duquesne to move to 2-0 on the season.

Graduate transfer Antonio Reeves led the way for the Wildcats, finishing with 18 points. The sharpshooter connected on four of his six deep balls. CJ Fredrick was Kentucky's other consistent attack from behind-the-arc. He added 14 points, largely thanks to four three-pointers of his own. Together, the two recorded 32 points and shot 8-13 from three-point land.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler checked in for the first time this season, due to a minor knee injury he dealt with during the pre-season. He quickly made his presence felt to the tune of four points, three assists and two rebounds in his first five minutes of action. By the end of the night, Wheeler's stat line listed a double-double: 11 points and 11 assists to go along with six rebounds, two steals and two turnovers.

Ugonna Onyenso was an impact player for the Wildcats in the first half, thanks to his fast footwork, patience on the boards, and athleticism on defense. The 6'11" freshman earned nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes.

Kentucky led Duquesne 38-22 at the break. After 20 minutes of action, the Wildcats were shooting 50 percent from the floor and 63 from deep. Eight Wildcats had points already on the board, with Reeves and Wallace leading the way with 7 points apiece.

The Cats struggled to get back into a rhythm at the start of the second half, but a series of triples by both Reeves and Fredrick reignited UK's offense. Blink twice, and the Cats are up by 20 with six minutes left in the game. Kentucky coasted the rest of the way.

It was also a special night for the McGuire family, who went viral last month during Kentucky's Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Kentucky. John Calipari treated the coal miner, super fan to a VIP evening in Rupp Arena, which culminated in Micheal McGuire serving as the game's honorary "Y" inside Rupp Arena.

Michael McGuire, the coal miner who went viral for attending the Blue-White scrimmage with his son, is the honorary ‘Y’ at tonight’s game 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/P9GswGPwVu — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) November 12, 2022

This year's UK Athletics Hall of Fame inductees were also recognized at the game, including Kentucky basketball great Jim Andrews.

Congratulations to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022!



Jim Andrews, Derek Bryant, Dezerea Bryant-Moore, Keenan Burton, Mike Lyden, Kelsey Nunley-Moore were inducted to the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame tonight!



🔗 https://t.co/gtbbRI6uP7 pic.twitter.com/QIK6sJifiB — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 11, 2022

Next up for John Calipari's Cats: a trip to Indianapolis for a matchup against Michigan State in the annual Champions Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. and BBN Gameday on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News.