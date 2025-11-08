Kentucky dismantles Valparaiso 107-59 in Jaland Lowe's debut

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jaland Lowe returned, and the returns are high.

No. 9 Kentucky men's basketball soared to a 107-59 victory over Valpairso Friday night in Rupp Arena, thanks in large part to a dominate first half in which the Wildcats scored 58 points.

The game started in a hurry, with Otega Oweh scoring the first points of the night just 15 seconds after tipoff. By the under-16 timeout, Kentucky had already secured a 10-point lead; by the under-12, the Cats had scored more than they had in the entire first half against Nicholls just three days prior.

When the whistle blew for the under-4, Kentucky had already hung 50 on the Beacons, while ballooning its lead to more than 30 points.

All this to say, the game also ended in a hurry.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 on the young season in Mark Pope's second year at the helm.

Kentucky's head coach opened the game with a slightly different starting five: Denzel Aberdeen made his first official start after coming off the bench in UK's season opener. He was joined by Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison.

Trent Noah was not available after suffering an ankle injury in the game Tuesday night.

Lowe came off the bench just before that aforementioned under-16 timeout. Within 30 seconds, the junior point guard dished out his first assist as a Wildcat.

Lowe finished his first game as a Cat with six points (2-7 shooting from the field) and five assists in 18 minutes.

Following a highlight-reel game against Nicholls, Collin Chandler picked up right where he left off, sinking his first triple of the night within the game's opening minute. The sophomore guard, back to playing in the two spot with both Lowe and Aberdeen in action, finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and four assists in a team-high 23 minutes.

He was joined in double figures by five additional Wildcats, including big man Malachi Moreno. The freshman center earned the first double-double of his collegiate career with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers in 21 minutes of play.

Fellow rookie Jasper Johnson finished one point shy of joining the club, scoring nine points, all beyond-the-arc. He added five assists in the win.

The Wildcats return to the court next Tuesday for their first road trip of the season, with Kentucky set to face off against in-state rival, Louisville. The No. 11 Cardinals have the weekend off after opening the season 2-0, having most-recently defeated Jackson State, 106-70.

Tipoff in the KFC Yum! Center is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m., with the game scheduled to air on ESPN.

