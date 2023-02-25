Kentucky dominates Auburn, 86-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It started as a closely-contested matchup, but it turned into pure domination. Kentucky used a strong end to the first half and a quick start in the second to pull away from Auburn at home, eventually winning 86-54 inside Rupp Arena.

They looked good doing it, at one point leading by as many 40 and shooting 56 percent from the floor, 62 percent from the three-point line, and 93 percent from the free throw line. The Cats won the rebounding battle, 41-23.

With the win, the Wildcats move to 20-9 on the season (11-5 in the SEC) and continue to keep themselves in the conversation for a double-bye at the SEC Tournament and an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. They're doing it at the right time - Kentucky is now on a 4-game win streak heading into the final two games of the regular season.

It was a balanced attack by the Wildcats, with all 13 Cats earning playing time, four of which scored in double figures.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Antonio Reeves - the Flame Thrower, as he was affectionately called on the game broadcast - caught fire from deep. He finished with 21 points on 4-7 shooting from behind-the-arc.

Cason Wallace was just shy of a double double: 19 points and nine assists for the freshman.

Jacob Toppin fouled out with just over four minutes to play in the game, finishing with 13 points on 6-11 shooting (1-1 from deep), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one turnover in 33 minutes of action.

CJ Fredrick also made his return following a rib injury earlier this month. He did not score but logged seven minutes in his first game action since the Arkansas game on February 7th.

The Wildcats will play inside Rupp Arena one more time this season, for a 7 p.m. game against Vanderbilt next Wednesday. After that, a road trip to Arkansas is all that awaits the Cats before the SEC Tournament.