Kentucky Dominates in First Exhibition 95-72 over Kentucky Wesleyan

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are shooting woes no more for Kentucky Basketball. The Wildcats opened the season with a 95-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at Rupp Arena. They looked nothing like the group we saw suit up for the Wildcats in 2020-2021. Especially on offense.

The check-list for Coach Calipari over the summer looked a little something like this: 1.) Find shooters 2.) Get experience 3.) Add physicality down low. Well, CHECK, CHECK, and CHECK. Actually, double-check, exclamation point and highlight that first one.

Five Wildcats hit from beyond the arc, with junior Keion Brooks, Jr. and freshman TyTy Washington leading the way.

Washington finished with 18 pts, a perfect 3-3 from three. Brooks added another 18, hitting on 4 of 6 from downtown.

33% of Kentucky's points came from three.

Look for that number to go even higher when C.J. Frederick rejoins the team from injury.

Another bright spot? The frontcourt. In his debut in blue, Tshiebwe delivered a double-double, 11 pts, 10 rbs, a perfect 4-4 FG, and 3-4 FT.

Kentucky finished with 5 scorers in double figures.

The Wildcats take on Miles College Friday November 5 at Rupp Arena in their last exhibition before the start of the regular season.