Kentucky earns #6 seed, will play Providence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball team will travel to Greensboro, NC to play Providence on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Wildcats earned a #6 seed and were placed in the East region.

Providence is led by former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins, who leads the Friars in points per game (16.1) and rebounds (8.5). Hopkins transferred from Kentucky after last season.

"Bryce is such a great kid and he's a terrific basketball player," said Coach John Calipari. "We all like him."

If Kentucky advances in the first round, the Cats will play the winner of Montana St. vs. Kansas St.

The Wildcats (21-11) were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday when it lost to Vanderbilt 80-73.

A gametime for Friday’s matchup with Providence is expected to be announced later tonight.