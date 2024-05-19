Watch Now
Kentucky falls 4-2 in Stillwater Regional, ends 2024 season

Posted at 12:07 AM, May 19, 2024
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Michigan Wolverines avenged their loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, winning 4-2 to end the Wildcats season in the 2024 NCAA Stillwater Regional.

The Wolverines got a pair of two-run home runs, with one in the bottom of the second inning and the bottom of the third inning to score their four runs. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead for Michigan and cut it in half to make it a 2-1 game as Grace Lorsung beat out an RBI single and Margaret Tobias also had an RBI single, to drive in a run to make things 4-2. Kentucky was not able to accrue another run in the game.

Kentucky’s season ends with a 31-24 record and its 15th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, one of only 14 teams in the country who can say that.

