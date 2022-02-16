Kentucky falls at Tennessee 76-63

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (LEX 18) — Tennessee exacts revenge on Kentucky with a 76-63 win.

TyTy Washington and Jacob Toppin both returned for Tuesday's game in Knoxville, where it was heated from the start. Washington would sit most of the 2nd half after appearing to re-aggravate his lower leg injury.

An early technical on Coach John Calipari and a double-technical assessed to both benches set the tone.

Kentucky went over 11 minutes without a field goal in the 1st half, while allowing Tennessee to sink 6 triples, shooting 55% from three and the floor.

Oscar Tshiebwe sat most of the 1st half with two fouls and Kentucky entered halftime with their biggest deficit of the season 46-32.

Kentucky attempted a 2nd half run, pulling within 10 before falling behind again.

Kentucky tallied 14 turnovers, while Tennessee had just 8.

Oscar Tshiebwe secured his 20th double-double on the year with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wildcats finished the night 23 of 67 from the floor.

