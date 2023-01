LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team starts off the new year unranked in AP's latest top 25 basketball poll.

The Wildcats, ranked last week at #19, were no match for Missouri on Wednesday night, falling 89-75 in Columbia.

Despite UK's win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon (86-63), it was not enough to keep them in the top 25. The team received only 53 votes.

The Wildcats are now 9-4 overall this season, 0-1 in SEC play.