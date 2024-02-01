Kentucky falls to Florida in overtime, 94-91

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A jam-packed Rupp Arena couldn't leave a minute early, as No. 10 Kentucky fell to Florida 94-91 in overtime Wednesday night. The Wildcats led for more than 28 minutes but made too many miscues down the stretch to leave with the victory.

With the loss, Kentucky moves to 15-5 on the season and 5-3 in SEC play. The Cats are 1-1 against the Gators, after defeating Florida in Gainesville to open SEC play earlier this month.

Sheppard served as Kentucky's point guard for 45 minutes, earning 24 points on 10-18 shooting (3-7 from three-point range), to go with six assists and seven rebounds. Rob Dillingham came off the bench to score 20 points, as well, while Ugonna Onyenso played valuable minutes for Kentucky's front court and finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks in 33 minutes.

Both DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards were unavailable. Reed Sheppard and Adou Thiero started in their absence, along with Ugonna Onyenso in place of Aaron Bradshaw.

D.J. Wagner (ankle) and Justin Edwards (leg) are out for tonight's game vs. Florida. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2024

Thiero made the most of the opportunity he was given, and the sophomore drained a three pointer to put the Cats on the board first. Kentucky's offense quickly settled into a rhythm, but Florida was matching the Cats nearly shot-for-shot. Dillingham sank back-to-back three pointers with nine minutes left in the half to put the Cats in front.

Kentucky rattled off a 12-1 run as the half was coming to a close, sparked by Sheppard's smoothness at the point and his own floater that gave the Cats a 10-point lead, 41-31. However, Florida ended its nearly six-minute drought, scoring five points in the half's final minute.

Still, Kentucky led 41-36 at halftime, after shooting 46 percent from the floor, 55 percent from deep (6-11) and 75 percent from deep. Sheppard led all scorers with 11 points, while Onyenso was already nearing triple-double territory with eight points, seven rebounds and six blocks. The Cats had a slight edge in the battle of the boards, 22-21.

Florida scored the first six points of the second half before the Cats found their stride offensively again. Sheppard picked up where he left off, driving to the basket with ease, finding his open teammates and hitting his own three-pointers, as well.

Still, the Gators persisted.

The teams continued to trade blows throughout the second half.

Kentucky led 81-79 with 49 seconds to play, when Dillingham missed a three-point attempt. Enter: Ugonna Onyenso.

The 7-footer continued his excellent night with a perfectly-timed put back, and his basket gave the Cats an 83-79 lead with :28 to play.

Florida head coach Todd Golden was forced to call a timeout, and despite Onyenso's eighth block of the day, the Gators were able to connect to make it a 2-point game. On the Cats' next possession, Florida sent Dillingham to the free throw line, where he went 1-2. The Gators got the ball back with time ticking away, and Walter Clayton Jr. sank the dagger: a 3-pointer to tie the game at 84-all with just five seconds remaining.

It was his sixth three-pointer of the night.

For the third time this season, the Wildcats found themselves in overtime. Entering tonight's game, the Cats were 1-1 in games that required extra time: a win over Saint Joseph's and a loss at Texas A&M.

Wednesday night against the Gators, the Cats weren't able to use the extra time to their advantage. The Gators were in the midst of a 6-0 run with less than a minute left in overtime when Sheppard hit his third, three-pointer of the game to will the Cats back within four points, but it was too little, too late and the Gators left Lexington with the win.

The Cats hit only one of their final seven field goals, and Kentucky finished the night shooting 45 percent from the floor, 40 percent from deep and 67 percent from the free throw line.

Kentucky will have another tough test this Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee comes to Rupp Arena. Tipoff between the Cats and the Volunteers is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

