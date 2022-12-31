Kentucky falls to Iowa 21-0 in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tn. — Iowa looked all the part of a top 5 defense in the Music City Bowl, holding Kentucky scoreless in their 21-0 routing of the Wildcats.

Freshman Destin Wade had his first career start at quarterback, went 16-30 for 98 yards, 2 interceptions and was sacked four times.

Iowa was able to put up all 21 points in the 2nd quarter alone off of two Kentucky interceptions and a pass from first-time starter Joe Labas.

Kentucky ends the season 7-6, snapping their 4 bowl-game winning streak.

The longest non-conference win streak in the country ends at 20 for Kentucky with the loss. The Wildcats' last non-conference loss was in the 2017 Music City Bowl to Northwestern.