Kentucky falls to Iowa 21-0 in Music City Bowl

Wildcats finish the season 7-6
Destin Wade, Ethan Hurkett
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade (15) is upended by Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett, left, in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 15:17:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tn. — Iowa looked all the part of a top 5 defense in the Music City Bowl, holding Kentucky scoreless in their 21-0 routing of the Wildcats.

Freshman Destin Wade had his first career start at quarterback, went 16-30 for 98 yards, 2 interceptions and was sacked four times.

Iowa was able to put up all 21 points in the 2nd quarter alone off of two Kentucky interceptions and a pass from first-time starter Joe Labas.

Kentucky ends the season 7-6, snapping their 4 bowl-game winning streak.

The longest non-conference win streak in the country ends at 20 for Kentucky with the loss. The Wildcats' last non-conference loss was in the 2017 Music City Bowl to Northwestern.

