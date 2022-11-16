Kentucky falls to Michigan State in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Champions Classic is designed to start the college basketball season with a bang and tonight, when No. 4 Kentucky squared off against Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday night, both teams delivered with a double-overtime thriller. It took 50 minutes, but Michigan State came out victorious, 86-77.

With the loss, Kentucky moves to 2-1 on the season, while Michigan State improves to 2-1.

Making his season debut, all eyes were rightfully on Oscar Tshiebwe throughout the majority of the evening. From his initial appearance in the warmup line, to his standing ovation-inducing introduction a few minutes into the game, to his 17th consecutive double-double, Tshiebwe kept the Big Blue Nation faithful on their feet.

Despite sitting out Big Blue Madness, the Blue/White scrimmage, two exhibitions and two games to start the season due to a knee injury, Big O looked like himself - the reigning National Player of the Year. He finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds in 34 minutes, fouling out with 32.8 seconds remaining in the first overtime.

After that, Tshiebwe's absence was felt as much as his presence was in regulation. The Cats severely missed his efforts on both sides of the ball in the final final five minutes.

Both teams were slow to garner offensive momentum to start the game - through the first nine minutes of action, neither team had hit a 3 pointer, and the Cats were shooting 31percent from the floor, while the Spartans were connecting on 25 percent.

By halftime, those numbers had improved to 42 and 48 percent, respectively. Michigan State entered the locker room with a 36-34 advantage.

The second half was a different story. Both offenses came alive, as did the rowdy crowd in attendance. The teams were trading buckets, helping take this game down to the wire. A jump ball call with mere seconds on the clock gave Kentucky possession, eventually sending Wallace to the free throw line where he went 1-for-2.

With just 11 seconds to play, the Wildcats had a 62-60 lead. An Oscar block disrupted the Spartans offense, but they were able to respond with a bucket. Kentucky wasn't able to pull-off the last play of regulation, and the score read 62-62 as the final 3.4 seconds of regulation expired.

The Spartans stole the show in the second overtime of the evening, outscoring the Cats by nine points in the final five minutes.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena Thursday night to take on South Carolina State, followed by a road trip to play No. 2 Gonzaga this Sunday.

