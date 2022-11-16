Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky falls to Michigan State in double-overtime thriller

Spartans roll in 2OT to earn 86-77 win over the Wildcats
Oscar Tshiebwe Champions Classic
Darron Cummings/AP
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is fouled by Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) as he drives to the basket during the first half on an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oscar Tshiebwe Champions Classic
Posted at 9:52 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 21:54:25-05

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Champions Classic is designed to start the college basketball season with a bang and tonight, when No. 4 Kentucky squared off against Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday night, both teams delivered with a double-overtime thriller. It took 50 minutes, but Michigan State came out victorious, 86-77.

With the loss, Kentucky moves to 2-1 on the season, while Michigan State improves to 2-1.

Making his season debut, all eyes were rightfully on Oscar Tshiebwe throughout the majority of the evening. From his initial appearance in the warmup line, to his standing ovation-inducing introduction a few minutes into the game, to his 17th consecutive double-double, Tshiebwe kept the Big Blue Nation faithful on their feet.

Despite sitting out Big Blue Madness, the Blue/White scrimmage, two exhibitions and two games to start the season due to a knee injury, Big O looked like himself - the reigning National Player of the Year. He finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds in 34 minutes, fouling out with 32.8 seconds remaining in the first overtime.

After that, Tshiebwe's absence was felt as much as his presence was in regulation. The Cats severely missed his efforts on both sides of the ball in the final final five minutes.

Both teams were slow to garner offensive momentum to start the game - through the first nine minutes of action, neither team had hit a 3 pointer, and the Cats were shooting 31percent from the floor, while the Spartans were connecting on 25 percent.

By halftime, those numbers had improved to 42 and 48 percent, respectively. Michigan State entered the locker room with a 36-34 advantage.

The second half was a different story. Both offenses came alive, as did the rowdy crowd in attendance. The teams were trading buckets, helping take this game down to the wire. A jump ball call with mere seconds on the clock gave Kentucky possession, eventually sending Wallace to the free throw line where he went 1-for-2.

With just 11 seconds to play, the Wildcats had a 62-60 lead. An Oscar block disrupted the Spartans offense, but they were able to respond with a bucket. Kentucky wasn't able to pull-off the last play of regulation, and the score read 62-62 as the final 3.4 seconds of regulation expired.

The Spartans stole the show in the second overtime of the evening, outscoring the Cats by nine points in the final five minutes.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena Thursday night to take on South Carolina State, followed by a road trip to play No. 2 Gonzaga this Sunday.

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News, or stream anytime on BBNTonight.com

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results