Kentucky falls to No. 21 Tennessee, 33-27

LEXINGTON, Ky. — With the game still very much within reach as time continued to tick off the clock, Kentucky fans felt what they haven't always felt against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Hope.

The Wildcats got within six points in the fourth quarter, but they would come no closer. No. 21 Tennessee closed out the victory, 33-27 inside Kroger Field Saturday night. With the loss, the Cats move to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play.

Devin Leary had his best game as a Wildcat. The Kentucky quarterback finished 22-31 for 312 yards and two touchdowns, plus 21 more yards on five carries. The Cats dominated in the air, with 312 passing yards compared to Tennessee's 171.

His targets found success, too. Wide receiver Dane Key led the way with seven catches for a team-high 113 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Jordan Dingle added 53 yards, and Barion Brown tacked on 50 more. Ray Davis led the ground game with 42 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

On defense, D'Eryk Jackson led the way for Kentucky with ten total tackles. Zion Childress, Ty Bryant and and Trevin Wallace had seven apiece, while Deone Walker, Octavious Oxendine and Josiah Hayes recorded quarterback sacks.

Tennessee's offense was cooking from kick off. The Volunteers scored within the game's opening five minutes, and added a field goal to give the Vols a 10-0 lead after the first quarter.

Kentucky scored a field goal of its own to start the second quarter, and the Cats slowly worked themselves back into it from there.

Slowly but surely, Devin Leary and the offense settled into a rhythm. The passing game flowed unlike anything we've seen from the Cats this season. By the end of the first half, seven Wildcats had catches for a total of 175 yards in the air, to go along with 63 on the ground. Both Barion Brown and Ray Davis scored touchdowns in the second quarter, and Tennessee's lead continued to diminish as halftime drew near.

That is, until a replay review ruled a Tennessee catch, well, a catch. The call kept possession with the Vols, who were able to sneak three more points on the board with five seconds left before halftime.

Tennessee led 23-17 at the break.

Kentucky's defense came to play in the third quarter. Consecutive sacks by Keaten Wade and Deone Walker stalled the Vols in the red zone, but the visitors did put three points on the board after a 35-yard field goal bounced inside the goal posts. The kick put Tennessee up 26-17 with 6:49 to play in the third quarter.

Enter: Dane Key.

The sophomore wide receiver came down with a 34-yard catch, followed shortly thereafter by a trip to the end zone. Key's touchdown brought the Cats within two, 26-24.

But the Tennessee offense simply would not quit. The Volunteers ran in another touchdown to stretch their lead to nine points, 33-24.

Kentucky's offense responded, but not in the same manner. The Cats managed a field goal, but three points kept the advantage with the Vols. Tennessee had a 33-27 lead with 4:24 to play. Neither team scored again.

UT quarterback Joe Milton finished 14-16 for 171 passing yards, while the Vols dominated the Cats on the ground, 180 rushing yards to UK's 72.

The Wildcats hit the road next week, with a trip to Starkville for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.