Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky falls to UCLA 63-53

Kentucky is now 0-2 against ranked opponents this season
UCLA Kentucky Basketball
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
UCLA Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 8:23 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 20:28:04-05

NEW YORK — No. 13 Kentucky falls to UCLA 63-53 in the CBS Sports Classic, remaining winless over ranked teams this season.

It was a career-night for freshman Chris Livingston who went nearly perfect from the floor (5-8) and the line (2-3) and 2 of 3 from three for 14 points — a career and season-high.

Kentucky had 12 turnovers in the first half, 18 on the day. The Wildcats shot 33% from the floor and went 6-21 from three.

The No. 16 Bruins dominated inside in the first 20 minutes, putting up 20 points in the paint compared to Kentucky's 12.

Antonio Reeves struggled mightily — going 2 of 13 from the field, and 2 of 8 from three for 6 points.

UCLA's star Jaime Jaquez had tallied nearly a double-double by halftime with 12 points and 8 rebounds. He ended the day with 19 points,12 rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe added 8 points and 16 rebounds.

Kentucky ended the day 5-13 from the FT line.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community