NEW YORK — No. 13 Kentucky falls to UCLA 63-53 in the CBS Sports Classic, remaining winless over ranked teams this season.

It was a career-night for freshman Chris Livingston who went nearly perfect from the floor (5-8) and the line (2-3) and 2 of 3 from three for 14 points — a career and season-high.

Kentucky had 12 turnovers in the first half, 18 on the day. The Wildcats shot 33% from the floor and went 6-21 from three.

The No. 16 Bruins dominated inside in the first 20 minutes, putting up 20 points in the paint compared to Kentucky's 12.

Antonio Reeves struggled mightily — going 2 of 13 from the field, and 2 of 8 from three for 6 points.

UCLA's star Jaime Jaquez had tallied nearly a double-double by halftime with 12 points and 8 rebounds. He ended the day with 19 points,12 rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe added 8 points and 16 rebounds.

Kentucky ended the day 5-13 from the FT line.