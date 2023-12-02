Kentucky falls to UNC-Wilmington, 80-73

[LEX18] — Kentucky falls to UNC-Wilmington at Rupp Arena on Saturday, 80-73.

Without DJ Wagner, who was sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered against Miami, Kentucky got off to a sloppy start on Saturday, matching their season average for turnovers in the first half. Kentucky rallied in the second half but ultimately came up short. Reed Sheppard started for the first time in his career and led the scoring effort for the Cats with 25, his second straight game scoring 20+.

Kentucky finally had a seven-footer on the floor, with Aaron Bradshaw making his Wildcat debut. Bradshaw saw the court sparingly in his return to game action, he scored 3 points and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

It was also the debut of the new court at Rupp Arena, but it will be a while before the Cats see it again. The next home game is December 29th against Antonio Reeves former school, Illinois State. Up next for Kentucky is a road trip to Philadelphia to play Penn in the Wells Fargo Arena. It's a homecoming for Justin Edwards, who is from Philadelphia, and DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Kareem Watkins, who are from nearby just across the river in Camden, New Jersey.

