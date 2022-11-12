Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt 24-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky falls 24-21, handing Vanderbilt their first SEC win since 2019.

The football was about as ugly as the weather outside. Kentucky failed to reach the end zone through 3 quarters, tallying three field goals (a career-high tie for kicker Matt Ruffolo) until Chris Rodriguez ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 11:14 to play in the 4th quarter and added another 72-yard score with 5:03 remaining. Two failed two-point conversions followed.

Kentucky amassed just 322 yards of total offense.

147 came in the 1st half, with just 56 on the ground and Kentucky entered the break down 7-6 to a 3-6 Vanderbilt team.

The Wildcats defense looked as absent as Saturday's crowd at Kroger Field letting Mike Wright dominate in the air and on the ground. The Commodore quarterback finished with 184 passing yards, 126 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Quarterback Will Levis was sacked 4 times and finished the day with 109 yards on 11-26 attempts for zero touchdowns and 1 interception.

Kentucky totaled 109 passing yards, 213 rushing on the day.

Vanderbilt ended with 448 yards of total offense, 184 passing, 264 rushing.

Next up for Kentucky is No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday.