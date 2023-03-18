Kentucky fans invited to pregame event Sunday in Greensboro

(LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association is hosting a pregame event, including a pep rally on Sunday, March 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. before the Wildcats take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 2:40 p.m.

This will be a free event and open to anyone who wants to attend.

The UK band and cheerleaders are set to make a special appearance.

Kentucky merchandise will be available along with food and drinks for purchase on-site.

NCAA Tournament games will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, right across the street from the event location.

Tickets are still available for purchase at DI Men's Basketball Tickets | NCAATickets.com.

If you can't make the in person, you can find several watch parties at Game Watch Parties (ukalumni.net).

The event will be at Steel Hands Brewing, 1918 W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, North Carolina.