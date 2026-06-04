Kentucky football 2026 mini-pack tickets at Kroger Field now on sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky football mini pack tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now, giving fans flexible options to secure seats at Kroger Field for some of the Wildcats' most anticipated home matchups, UK Athletics announced.

The 2026 mini pack offerings include three-game, four-game and five-game options, allowing fans to customize their experience while locking in key games on the home schedule.

The three-game mini pack starts at $136 and includes a choice between the Florida or Louisville game, paired with two additional selections from games against Youngstown State, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

The four-game mini pack starts at $206 and guarantees both the Florida and Louisville games, along with a choice of two games from those against Youngstown State, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

The five-game mini pack starts at $252 and includes all five games: Florida, Louisville, Youngstown State, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Mini packs, according to UK Athletics, offer fans priority access to high-demand matchups while providing savings compared to single-game pricing and flexibility to fit individual schedules.

Fans can purchase mini packs and view seating availability by visiting UKFootballTix.com.

Season ticket packages are also available starting at $309 for fans looking to attend every home game at Kroger Field.

This summer, work continues on the installation of new chairback seats in Sections 202-210, Rows 2-7. The new chairbacks will feature cupholders and measure 21-22 inches wide, among the widest seats in the venue. Fewer than 200 of these seats remain available for season ticket purchase, UK Athletics explained.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public later this summer based on availability. Verified resale tickets are currently available for all home games through the UK Athletics Official Marketplace powered by Ticketmaster. Current season ticket holders will receive a presale opportunity for any remaining single-game tickets, pending availability.

Group tickets for groups of 15 or more start at $26. More information is available by calling the UK Sales Office at 800-928-2287, emailing GroupSales@uky.edu, or visiting UKathletics.com/Groups.

Fans may also request tickets for Kentucky football's road games. Seat locations within the UK allotment will be assigned later this summer according to K Fund priority ranking. Football season ticket holders who order by June 12 will have priority in the assignment process.

More information on game times, promotions and the 2026 season will be announced at a later date. For more information on the UK football team, visit ukathletics.com/football.