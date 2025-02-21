Kentucky Football adds Nate Fuqua as defensive analyst, outside linebacker coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football announced the addition of Nate Fuqua Friday afternoon. Fuqua will serve as a defensive analyst and outside linebackers coach.

He most recently served as the co-defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati starting in 2023. During his time at UC, he led a linebacking unit headlined by Daniel Grzesiak, who finished with 46 tackles and team highs of 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Cincinnati defense featured two All-Big 12 performers in defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Dontay Corleone.

Before joining the Bearcats, Fuqua served as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia State for six seasons, 2017- 2022. He led some of the top defenses in Panthers’ history, including a 2021 squad that set school records with 38 sacks and 92 TFLs.

During his run at GSU, the defense ranked second in the Sun Belt in rushing yards allowed in both 2020 and 2021. The Panthers also ranked 11th in the nation with 25 turnovers forced in 2022.

Fuqua’s defense had a landmark victory over Tennessee in 2019, where they held the Vols to just 93 yards rushing. Also a LendingTree Bowl victory over Western Kentucky in 2020 where the Panthers held the high-powered Hilltoppers’ offense to a season-low 284 yards. Georgia State also held Arkansas State to -3 yards rushing in a win in 2021.

Fuqua was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2017. During his time at GSU, he coached 24 all-conference players, and five Panthers earned pro contracts.

Before joining Georgia State, Fuqua coached for 12 seasons at his alma mater Wofford. He directed the defense for three seasons, helping lead the Terriers to the FCS quarterfinals in 2016 when Wofford ranked fifth in the nation in total defense (287.2) and sixth in scoring defense (17.1 ppg).

Fuqua played nose tackle in college. He was a four-time All-Southern Conference player and two-time All-American for the Terriers, including first-team recognition as a senior in 2002. In 2008, he was elected to the Wofford College Athletic Hall of Fame.

